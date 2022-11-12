Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE FATH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
