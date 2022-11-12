Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

NYSE FATH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 18,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 875,514 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 223,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

