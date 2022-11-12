Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $48.61. 236,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,287. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

