FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

FDX stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

