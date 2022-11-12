Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.89.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $216.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.29. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.