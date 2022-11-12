Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 344.7% from the October 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 368,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,068 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,440,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,078,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,948,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

