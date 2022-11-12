Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.47 billion-$14.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.64 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,269,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,298. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.66.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.