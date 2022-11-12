Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.66 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,269,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,298. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.66.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,383,000 after acquiring an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $15,869,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

