FidoMeta Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $198.57 million and approximately $8,248.94 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00586560 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,140.73 or 0.30553713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01320533 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,291.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

