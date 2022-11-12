FidoMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $192.02 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. FidoMeta has a market cap of $192.02 million and approximately $8,695.14 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01320533 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,291.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

