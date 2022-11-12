Filecoin (FIL) Price Tops $4.29 on Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $99.31 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00025477 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 318,685,373 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

