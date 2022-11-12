Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 19,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,073. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

