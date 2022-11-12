First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.69.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

