First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rowe cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.26.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 119,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.84. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

