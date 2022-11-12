First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Sell”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.05.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

