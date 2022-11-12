First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $176.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $150.42 on Thursday. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $161.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in First Solar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

