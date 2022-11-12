First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Up 65.4% in October

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $26.15. 1,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

