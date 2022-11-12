First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 258.9% from the October 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
FCAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.00.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.