First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 258.9% from the October 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FCAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

