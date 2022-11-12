First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

FCEF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.