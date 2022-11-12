First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 38.8% in October

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,308. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after buying an additional 163,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after buying an additional 780,769 shares during the last quarter.

