First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $48.02.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

