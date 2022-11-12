First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.55 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $920.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.66.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. Equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

