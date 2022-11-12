Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.
Fiverr International Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
