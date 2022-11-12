Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

About Fiverr International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $25,208,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.