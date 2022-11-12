Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.81 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 712,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

