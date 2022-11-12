Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 437 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

