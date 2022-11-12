Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

