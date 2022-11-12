Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

KMI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

