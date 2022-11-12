Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.10.

PH opened at $308.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

