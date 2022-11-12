Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,778 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

