Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 31,834 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,834 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

