FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 38.4% in October

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the October 15th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on FONR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.85. 26,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.95. FONAR has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $19.32.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

