Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,519 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 102,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 60.7% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 98,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

