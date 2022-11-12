Forefront Analytics LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $182,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.85. 762,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

