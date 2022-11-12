Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 3,823 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,207 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.