Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,031 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $215.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

