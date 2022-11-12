Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,620,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

