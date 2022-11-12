Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

