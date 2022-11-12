Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $226,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.10.

Shares of EL stock opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

