Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $275,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $276,620,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

