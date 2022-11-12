Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $520,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.