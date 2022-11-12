Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 303.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 78.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

