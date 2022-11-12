Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 350 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AON opened at $293.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

