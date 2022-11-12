Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 331.5% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $24.31. 92,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.6387 per share. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.