Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 50.8% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,120,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,778,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,120,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,778,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,265,461 shares of company stock valued at $43,878,433. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

