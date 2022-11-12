Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 2.9 %

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.