Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.