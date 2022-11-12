Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 893 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

