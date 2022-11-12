Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.41 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Stock Up 5.6 %

FOXF opened at $103.33 on Friday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

