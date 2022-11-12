freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target Raised to €24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($23.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded freenet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on freenet from €32.00 ($32.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.
