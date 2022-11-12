Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,053,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

