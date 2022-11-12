Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 12907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$2.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Freshii Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

